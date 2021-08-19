24-year-old man killed in UP village

A 24-year-old man in a village here Thursday was killed by two suspects, who slit his throat and ran away, police said.

The incident took place in Fulat village that falls under Ratenpuri police station.

Advertisement

Station House Officer (SHO) Santosh Kumar said the body has been sent for postmortem.

A case has been registered in this regard on the complaint of victim’s brother, Nooruddin.

Farukh, according to the complaint, was killed by two people, who are on the run.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)