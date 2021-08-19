Left Menu

Maha: Man booked for encroaching on civic land in Latur

PTI | Latur | Updated: 19-08-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 19:42 IST
The civic body in Maharashtra's Latur city on Thursday registered a case against a man for allegedly encroaching on land earmarked for a green belt, an official said. The Latur Municipal Corporation (LMC) had reserved a piece of land in ward number 17 for a green belt, the official said.

Residents of the area informed the civic body that Salim Khayyum Patel, a resident of Take Nagar, had encroached on the land, following which civic officials reached the spot and conducted an inspection, he said.

Based on the findings, a criminal case has been registered at the Vivekanand Chowk police station in this regard, the official said.

LMC commissioner Aman Mittal has appealed to citizens not to encroach on lands owned by the municipal corporation or reserved for green belts, and warned of stringent action in case of violations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

