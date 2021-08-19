Left Menu

Biden, first lady will get COVID-19 booster shot

They announced plans to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection against the surging delta variant.The doses could begin the week of September 20.AP RUP RUP

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-08-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 20:08 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden says he and his wife will get a COVID-19 booster shot, following their first two doses in December.

The president told ABC's “Good Morning America” that it's “past time” for him to get a booster. US health officials announced Wednesday recommendations that Americans who received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine get a booster shot eight months after their second dose.

US health officials say it is “very clear” the vaccines' protection against infections wanes over time. They announced plans to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection against the surging delta variant.

The doses could begin the week of September 20.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

