Biden, first lady will get COVID-19 booster shot
They announced plans to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection against the surging delta variant.The doses could begin the week of September 20.AP RUP RUP
- Country:
- United States
President Joe Biden says he and his wife will get a COVID-19 booster shot, following their first two doses in December.
The president told ABC's “Good Morning America” that it's “past time” for him to get a booster. US health officials announced Wednesday recommendations that Americans who received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine get a booster shot eight months after their second dose.
US health officials say it is “very clear” the vaccines' protection against infections wanes over time. They announced plans to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection against the surging delta variant.
The doses could begin the week of September 20.(AP) RUP RUP
