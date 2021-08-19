U.S. fighter jets have flown over Kabul to ensure evacuation security-Pentagon
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told a news briefing said the jets had not conducted "low pass" flights over the city but had been engaged in "overwatch." Army Major General William Taylor said multiple gates at Kabul international airport were now open and about 7,000 people have been evacuated so far. He said the military now has more than 5,200 troops at Kabul airport to guard the evacuation.
- Country:
- United States
Armed U.S. fighter jets have flown over Kabul to ensure security for the evacuation operation there, the Pentagon said on Thursday. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told a news briefing said the jets had not conducted "low pass" flights over the city but had been engaged in "overwatch."
Army Major General William Taylor said multiple gates at Kabul international airport were now open and about 7,000 people have been evacuated so far. He said the military now has more than 5,200 troops at Kabul airport to guard the evacuation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kabul
- William Taylor
- U.S.
- John Kirby
- Pentagon
ALSO READ
Blast near Afghanistan's defence facility in Kabul, civilians injured
Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh joins civilian protest against Taliban, Pakistan in Kabul
ISIL-K has strengthened positions in & around Kabul, militants from Taliban may join ISIS affiliate: UNSG report
Taliban claim responsibility for attack on minister's house in Kabul
8 killed, 20 injured in car blast near Afghan defence minister's residence in Kabul