Left Menu

Philippines' Duterte to relax coronavirus curbs in capital region

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 19-08-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 20:30 IST
Philippines' Duterte to relax coronavirus curbs in capital region
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday approved the easing of coronavirus curbs in the capital region from Aug. 21 to 31, his spokesperson said. The capital region, an urban sprawl of 16 cities with more than 13 million people, will be placed under the second strictest level of coronavirus restrictions, after being on tight lockdown since Aug. 6, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

Looser restrictions allow higher operating capacity in some businesses, but indoor and al fresco dining services and religious gatherings will remain prohibited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021