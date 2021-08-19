Philippines' Duterte to relax coronavirus curbs in capital region

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday approved the easing of coronavirus curbs in the capital region from Aug. 21 to 31, his spokesperson said. The capital region, an urban sprawl of 16 cities with more than 13 million people, will be placed under the second strictest level of coronavirus restrictions, after being on tight lockdown since Aug. 6, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

Looser restrictions allow higher operating capacity in some businesses, but indoor and al fresco dining services and religious gatherings will remain prohibited.

