Cheating case: Asaram produced in Jodhpur court, sent to judicial custody

A court here on Thursday sent self-styled godman Asaram Bapu to judicial custody in a case of cheating involving alleged furnishing of fake documents before the SC five years ago.

Asaram Bapu is currently lodged in the Jodhpur Central Jail after conviction in a case involving sexual exploitation of a girl.

He was brought on a production warrant from the jail by the Ratanada police. The case against Asaram was lodged in 2016 when his devotee Ravi Rai Marwah moved a bail plea for him on the basis of some documents about his health, which he claimed to have got from the Jodhpur jail through an RTI application, police said. The court, however, sought an affidavit from the jail administration regarding those documents, which were termed as fabricated by the authorities. On this information, the apex court wrote to the Jodhpur police to file a case. Pursuant to this, a case of cheating was filed with the Ratanada police in 2016 against Marwah and Asaram, police said.

Marwah was, however, arrested by police in 2018 and sent to judicial custody but the investigation to ascertain the role of Asaram dragged on.

''On completion of our investigation, we arrested Asaram on Thursday in relation to the case of forged documents and produced him in the court. After the hearing, the magistrate ordered to send him to judicial custody,'' said an officer.

