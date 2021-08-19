Russia's Putin, Italy's Draghi discuss Afghanistan -RIA

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi discussed Afghanistan on Thursday, highlighting the importance of avoiding a humanitarian catastrophe in the country, the Kremlin said.

Putin and Draghi both spoke in favour of consolidating international efforts, including through the G20 bloc, in order to foster peace and stability in Afghanistan, the Kremlin said in a statement.

