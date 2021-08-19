Jehanabad arms recovery case: NIA conducts searches in Bihar

The NIA conducted searches on Thursday at the premises of an accused in a case of possession of illegal arms and two others suspected to be involved in procurement and transportation of arms and ammunition for the outlawed CPI (Maoist) group in Bihar and Jharkhand, an official said.

A case was registered in Bihar's Jehanabad district after a huge cache of arms and ammunition was seized from the possession of Parshuram Singh, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) official said.

The NIA re-registered the case in June and took over the investigation.

The searches were carried out at three locations in Patna -- at the premises of Singh and two others suspected to be involved in procurement and transportation of arms and ammunition for the CPI (Maoist) in Bihar and Jharkhand -- the official said.

During the searches, incriminating material, including handwritten documents, Naxal literature and books, were seized, he added.

Digital storage devices in the form of pen drives were also seized, the official said, adding that further investigation in the case is on.

