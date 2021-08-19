Left Menu

Jehanabad arms recovery case: NIA conducts searches in Bihar

PTI | Patna | Updated: 19-08-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 20:36 IST
Jehanabad arms recovery case: NIA conducts searches in Bihar
  • Country:
  • India

The NIA conducted searches on Thursday at the premises of an accused in a case of possession of illegal arms and two others suspected to be involved in procurement and transportation of arms and ammunition for the outlawed CPI (Maoist) group in Bihar and Jharkhand, an official said.

A case was registered in Bihar's Jehanabad district after a huge cache of arms and ammunition was seized from the possession of Parshuram Singh, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) official said.

The NIA re-registered the case in June and took over the investigation.

The searches were carried out at three locations in Patna -- at the premises of Singh and two others suspected to be involved in procurement and transportation of arms and ammunition for the CPI (Maoist) in Bihar and Jharkhand -- the official said.

During the searches, incriminating material, including handwritten documents, Naxal literature and books, were seized, he added.

Digital storage devices in the form of pen drives were also seized, the official said, adding that further investigation in the case is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021