Taliban spokesman says China can contribute to Afghanistan's development - state media
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-08-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 20:40 IST
Afghan Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen said on Thursday China could contribute to the development of Afghanistan in the future, Chinese state media reported.
Suhail Shaheen made the remark in an interview with China's state CGTN television, it said.
