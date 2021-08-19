Iranian fuel shipments to Lebanon purchased by Lebanese Shi'ite businessmen - Nournews
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iranian fuel shipments to Lebanon to help ease a crippling fuel shortasge were all purchased by a group of Lebanese Shi'ite businessmen, Iran's semi-official Nournews said on Thursday.
The report came hours after the leader of Lebanon's Iran-aligned Hezbollah group said an Iranian fuel shipment would set sail on Thursday.
"Based on information we have received the Iranian fuel shipments that...(Hezbollah's leader Hassan) Nasrallah mentioned today were all bought by a group of Lebanese Shi’ite businessmen," Nournews reported. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Mark Heinrich)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Iranians fear new bill will restrict internet even further
Jaishankar to attend swearing-in ceremony of newly-elected Iranian president: MEA
Daughter: German-Iranian woman sentenced to 10 years in Iran
S.Arabia says Hezbollah power a major cause of Lebanon's crisis
U.S. believes Panama-flagged ship hijacked by Iranians in Gulf of Oman