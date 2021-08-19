Left Menu

Iranian fuel shipments to Lebanon purchased by Lebanese Shi'ite businessmen - Nournews

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 19-08-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 21:01 IST
Iranian fuel shipments to Lebanon purchased by Lebanese Shi'ite businessmen - Nournews
Iranian fuel shipments to Lebanon to help ease a crippling fuel shortasge were all purchased by a group of Lebanese Shi'ite businessmen, Iran's semi-official Nournews said on Thursday.

The report came hours after the leader of Lebanon's Iran-aligned Hezbollah group said an Iranian fuel shipment would set sail on Thursday.

"Based on information we have received the Iranian fuel shipments that...(Hezbollah's leader Hassan) Nasrallah mentioned today were all bought by a group of Lebanese Shi’ite businessmen," Nournews reported. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Mark Heinrich)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

