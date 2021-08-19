Russia's Putin, Italy's Draghi discuss Afghanistan

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi discussed Afghanistan on Thursday, highlighting the importance of avoiding a humanitarian catastrophe in the country, the Kremlin said.

Putin and Draghi both spoke in favour of consolidating international efforts, including through the G20 bloc, in order to foster peace and stability in Afghanistan, the Kremlin said in a statement. Italy holds the rotating presidency of the Group of 20 and is considering calling a special summit to address the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, a diplomatic source in Rome said.

Advertisement

In a statement from Rome, Draghi's office said he and Putin had had a "substantial discussion" about the situation in Afghanistan and on its regional implications. They also looked at the guidelines the international community might follow "to restore Afghanistan's stability, fight terrorism and illegal trafficking and protect women's rights", the Italian statement said.

In a separate statement, Draghi's office said the Italian leader had also spoken on Thursday with French President Emmanuel Macron. "During the call the two leaders discussed the different implications of the Afghan crisis, including the management of the migration flows and the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms in the country," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)