FTC files partially redacted version of complaint against Facebook -- court filing

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-08-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 21:06 IST
The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday filed an amended complaint in federal court to continue pursuing its claims against Facebook saying the online platform maintains monopoly power.

The complaint filed is a partially redacted version, which the FTC has requested must be under seal for 10 days.

