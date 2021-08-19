Don't be adjournment seeking lawyer, be an arguing advocate: SC advises young lawyer

“Don't be an adjournment seeking lawyer, be an arguing lawyer,” the Supreme Court on Thursday told a young advocate, who sought a date for hearing of a case on the ground that her senior was not available.

When the advocate said that she had not read the files, a miffed bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and M R Shah remarked sarcastically, “Yes, Judges are donkeys. They have read the entire files of the day burning their midnight oil. They have taken the oath to adjudicate the cases. Lawyers should not read their briefs”.

However, the bench was quick to add, “We are not angry with you. We understand that many times such things happen. But, you should always come prepared even if you are just mentioning a matter before the judges”.

Imparting words of wisdom to the young lawyer, Justice Chandrachud further said, “This is how you build your rapport with judges. Always come prepared before the judges. Even when a senior asks you to just mention or seek a date of adjournment, you should be ready with your brief and come prepared”.

Justice Chandrachud recalled an incident when he was an advocate and said, “Once I had gone to mention a matter before a bench without my brief in hand. A senior called me and said always carry a brief even when you are mentioning the matter. The judges can ask you anything”.

Justice Shah said that when he was a High Court judge he was accused of favouring juniors.

The top court was hearing a criminal case pertaining to murder of a man, which involves cheating and abetment to commit offence charges. It reserved its verdict in the matter.

