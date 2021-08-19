Timber worth Rs10 lakh seized from illegal sawmill
- Country:
- India
The Vigilance Directorate seized timber worth over Rs 10 lakh during a raid at an illegal sawmill in Odisha's Cuttack district on Thursday.
The forest wing of the directorate raided the mill at Pahanga in Niali block after getting information that a timber mill had been operating illegally, according to an official release.
It seized 11.58 cubic feet of sawn timber worth Rs 10.21 lakh, and accessories. The unit was running without any valid license and in violation of the Saw Mills and Saw Pits (Control) Act, the release said.
The owner of the mill was absent during the raid.
A case has been registered and an investigation is on, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saw Pits
- Odisha
- Control) Act
- Saw Mills
- Cuttack district
ALSO READ
Total lockdown again if COVID norms continued to be flouted: Odisha CM
BJD calls Centre's reply in LS on Odisha's PMAY-G 'politically motivated'
Man sets wife ablaze on road in Odisha's Ganjam
Tokyo Olympics: Odisha CM speaks to hockey players, congratulates them on winning bronze
Tokyo Olympics: Odisha CM congratulates Indian men's Hockey team for winning bronze medal