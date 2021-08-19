Left Menu

Timber worth Rs10 lakh seized from illegal sawmill

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-08-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 21:31 IST
  • India

The Vigilance Directorate seized timber worth over Rs 10 lakh during a raid at an illegal sawmill in Odisha's Cuttack district on Thursday.

The forest wing of the directorate raided the mill at Pahanga in Niali block after getting information that a timber mill had been operating illegally, according to an official release.

It seized 11.58 cubic feet of sawn timber worth Rs 10.21 lakh, and accessories. The unit was running without any valid license and in violation of the Saw Mills and Saw Pits (Control) Act, the release said.

The owner of the mill was absent during the raid.

A case has been registered and an investigation is on, it said.

