G7 calls for international 'shared mission' to limit Afghan crisis
Reuters | London | Updated: 19-08-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 21:43 IST
G7 foreign ministers called on Thursday for the international community to unite in providing a response to the crisis in Afghanistan that prevents it from escalating further, a statement issued by British foreign minister Dominic Raab said.
"The G7 Ministers call on the international community to come together with a shared mission to prevent the crisis in Afghanistan escalating," the statement, issued by Raab following a meeting of G7 foreign ministers, said.
