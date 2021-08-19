G7 calls for international 'shared mission' to limit Afghan crisis

G7 foreign ministers called on Thursday for the international community to unite in providing a response to the crisis in Afghanistan that prevents it from escalating further, a statement issued by British foreign minister Dominic Raab said.

"The G7 Ministers call on the international community to come together with a shared mission to prevent the crisis in Afghanistan escalating," the statement, issued by Raab following a meeting of G7 foreign ministers, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)