Left Menu

Bikru ambush: UP govt tables report in Assembly

Later, Dubey was killed in an encounter when a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape, police had said. The Bikru ambush was probed by a three-member team headed by retired Supreme Court judge B S Chauhan. State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna tabled the report in the House.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-08-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 21:53 IST
Bikru ambush: UP govt tables report in Assembly
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government tabled the report of the Kanpur’s Bikru ambush in the state Assembly on Thursday.

Eight policemen, including a DSP, were gunned down by henchmen of slain gangster Vikas Dubey in July last year. Later, Dubey was killed in an encounter when a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape, police had said. The Bikru ambush was probed by a three-member team headed by retired Supreme Court judge B S Chauhan. State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna tabled the report in the House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021