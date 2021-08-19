Bikru ambush: UP govt tables report in Assembly
Later, Dubey was killed in an encounter when a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape, police had said. The Bikru ambush was probed by a three-member team headed by retired Supreme Court judge B S Chauhan. State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna tabled the report in the House.
The Uttar Pradesh government tabled the report of the Kanpur’s Bikru ambush in the state Assembly on Thursday.
