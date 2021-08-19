Left Menu

Army JCO, terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Rajouri

A Junior Commissioned Officer of the Army died in a fierce gun fight with militants in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district on Thursday in which a terrorist was also killed, Army officials said.Based on specific input, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the Army and police Thursday morning in Danna village of Thanamandi belt, PRO Defence Jammu, Lt Col Devender Anand said.During the search operation in forested area of Danna village, the search party led by Junior Commissioned Officer JCO Subedar Ram Singh was fired upon by terrorists from a nearby densely forested area, he said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-08-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 22:06 IST
Army JCO, terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Rajouri
  • Country:
  • India

A Junior Commissioned Officer of the Army died in a fierce gun fight with militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday in which a terrorist was also killed, Army officials said.

Based on specific input, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the Army and police Thursday morning in Danna village of Thanamandi belt, PRO Defence (Jammu), Lt Col Devender Anand said.

During the search operation in forested area of Danna village, the search party led by Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) Subedar Ram Singh was fired upon by terrorists from a nearby densely forested area, he said. The JCO immediately retaliated and in the ensuing fire fight, one terrorist was neutralised, while Subedar Ram Singh suffered a gunshot wound, the official said. The valiant JCO was provided immediate first aid and evacuated to the nearest hospital. He, however, succumbed to injuries, he said. Singh (46) belonged to Salana village of Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand, Lt Col Anand said, adding that he is survived by his wife, son and daughter. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty, the PRO said. SP Rajouri Sheema Nabi Qasba, who led the operation, said the encounter is going on.

This is the second encounter between terrorists and security personnel in the region in August this year.

One August 6, two LeT terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Thanamandi belt.

PTI AB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021