Army JCO, terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Rajouri

A Junior Commissioned Officer of the Army died in a fierce gun fight with militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday in which a terrorist was also killed, Army officials said.

Based on specific input, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the Army and police Thursday morning in Danna village of Thanamandi belt, PRO Defence (Jammu), Lt Col Devender Anand said.

During the search operation in forested area of Danna village, the search party led by Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) Subedar Ram Singh was fired upon by terrorists from a nearby densely forested area, he said. The JCO immediately retaliated and in the ensuing fire fight, one terrorist was neutralised, while Subedar Ram Singh suffered a gunshot wound, the official said. The valiant JCO was provided immediate first aid and evacuated to the nearest hospital. He, however, succumbed to injuries, he said. Singh (46) belonged to Salana village of Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand, Lt Col Anand said, adding that he is survived by his wife, son and daughter. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty, the PRO said. SP Rajouri Sheema Nabi Qasba, who led the operation, said the encounter is going on.

This is the second encounter between terrorists and security personnel in the region in August this year.

One August 6, two LeT terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Thanamandi belt.

