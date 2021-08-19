Delhi Police constable sacked for involvement in organised crime

A Delhi Police constable was dismissed from his service for his alleged involvement in an organised cricket betting operation, officials said Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Jasmeet Singh Wednesday dismissed constable Amit Kumar, posted at Paharganj police station, following a departmental inquiry.

During the inquiry, a man involved in ‘satta’ (cricket betting operation) and collection of the money from such activities was found to be working with the connivance of the constable, police said.

They said a firing incident was reported on Saturday, day before the Independence Day, in Paharganj area between two groups over gambling.

On Saturday around 3.30 pm, two persons got injured near Relax Hotel, Paharganj during a quarrel and firing. The cause of quarrel was ‘satta’ (gambling) between two groups.

Police found that Raghav was involved in 'satta' activities in the area of Paharganj.

A call detail records (CDR) analysis showed that there were 33 telephonic conversations between Constable Amit Kumar and Raghav.

Further, a ground-level inquiry was conducted and some people of the same vicinity disclosed that Kumar assisted the gamblers.

Police said Raghav was involved in five criminal cases. He was also involved in riots in the area of Paharganj police station.

Kumar has also made 17 calls to Gajender Singh, who has been involved in at least 15 criminal cases including Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

In another case, a sting operation was carried out at a bar, which falls under Kumar's beat area, and a media channel telecast it on August 3. It showed that Covid appropriate behaviour, guidelines and protocol were not being followed, police said.

During a preliminary inquiry into the matter, Kumar admitted that he was posted at Paharganj police station in beat number 9 in which several restro bars, including Mumbai dreams Bar, My Love Bar, Your Bar etc. are situated.

During the inquiry, CDR analysis revealed that he was actively connected with the owners and managers of the bars in the area, they said.

Meanwhile, the Station House Officer (SHO) at the Paharganj police station was transferred to district lines.

