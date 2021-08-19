Taliban have begun discussing future of Afghan security force members - group official

A Taliban official told Reuters on Thursday that the Islamist group's leaders had begun discussing the future of Afghan security force members.

The official said the group's commanders and senior members had also begun registering all the arms and equipment left in Afghanistan by U.S. and other NATO forces.

The Taliban cannot be blamed for the chaos and deaths in recent days at the airport in the capital Kabul, he said, as people rushed to leave the country after the Islamist insurgents took control. (Writing by Hugh Lawson Editing by Mark Heinrich)

