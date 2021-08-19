2nd edition of 'Sponsored Thesis Project Competition' with themes on river rejuvenation launched

The second edition of the ''Sponsored Thesis Project Competition'', with river rejuvenation as its theme, was launched on Thursday, according to a statement.

The competition, organised by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) and the National Institute for Urban Affairs (NIUA), has themes on ''Reducing river pollution'', ''Rejuvenating water bodies'', ''Creating a vibrant river zone'', ''Generating river-related economy'' and ''Engaging citizens in river management activities''.

Advertisement

The entries can be mailed at urvers@niua.org''urvers@niua.org and the last date of submission is September 26, the statement said.

The NMCG and the NIUA had organised a national-level thesis competition, titled ''Re-Imagining Urban Rivers'', in September 2020 under a joint project that the two organisations are implementing to promulgate river-sensitive development in Indian cities.

This is a first-of-its-kind initiative to engage young minds to research and envisage solutions for urban river issues, the statement said.

The purpose of this sponsored thesis competition is to tap into the intellect and creativity of students to arrive at innovative solutions for re-imagining the outlook and management of rivers that flow through cities and their associated features.

The competition had three themes -- ''Re-imagining water bodies and/or wetlands'', ''Developing eco-friendly riverfront projects'' and ''Promoting river tourism''.

Students from leading institutes across the country presented their theses in the grand finale of the competition at the Indian Habitat Centre here on Thursday.

NMCG Director General Rajiv Ranjan Mishra said the idea behind the thesis competition was to continuously engage with young researchers and scholars who can think in integrated ways and have new planning perspectives.

Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, in his special address, emphasised the importance of river tourism in urban areas.

Citing the success stories of the Sabarmati riverfront in Gujarat's Ahmedabad and making Indore a water-plus city, he said, ''The development which we had been planning for so many years is happening today.'' PTI PR RC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)