Venezuela's Maduro names Plasencia new foreign minister
Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 19-08-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 22:23 IST
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday named Felix Plasencia, who has been serving as the nation's ambassador to China, as the country's new foreign minister.
Outgoing foreign minister Jorge Arreaza will serve as industry and production minister, Maduro wrote on Twitter.
