India has historical relationship with Afghan people; that will continue to guide our thoughts, outlook: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that India has a historical relationship with the Afghan people and that will continue to guide its thoughts and outlook as he spoke on the volatile situation in the war-torn country at the UN Security Council.

Jaishankar, addressing reporters at the UN Security Council stakeout after chairing a high-level United Nations Security Council briefing on ‘Threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts’ held under India’s current presidency of the UNSC, said that the focus is on the safe return of Indian nationals who are there in the country.

Advertisement

“We have a historical relationship with the Afghan people and I think that relationship will continue to guide our thoughts and outlook,” he said.

On another question, he said: “we're working with international partners in this regard, especially the US, as it controls the airport”.

He emphasised that repatriation of Indian nationals from Afghanistan remained its top priority.

India on Tuesday rushed back home its ambassador Rudrendra Tandon and staff from the embassy in Kabul in a military transport aircraft following escalating tension, fear and uncertainty gripping the Afghan capital after the Taliban insurgents seized the Afghan capital on Sunday.

The C-17 Globemaster aircraft of the Indian Air Force carrying around 150 people, including diplomats, officials, security personnel and some stranded Indians, landed at the Hindon airbase near the national capital at around 5 PM after a brief halt at Jamnagar in Gujarat, in the wake of escalating tension, fear and uncertainty gripping the Afghan capital after its take over by the Taliban two days back.

It was the second evacuation flight as another C-17 aircraft brought back around 40 people from the Hamid Karzai International (HKI) Airport in Kabul on Monday as part of India's emergency evacuation mission that was carried out following coordination with relevant authorities including US officials handling security at the airport in the Afghan capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)