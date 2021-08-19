C'garh: Woman drowns while crossing flooded bridge, two missing

A woman drowned while her husband and eight-year-old daughter went missing after being swept away in water while crossing a bridge on the Agar river in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district on Thursday morning, police said.

The incident took place near Barchha village when they were trying to cross the bridge which had gone under floodwaters, an official said.

Advertisement

Police and state disaster response force (SDRF) have launched a search and rescue operation, he added.

While the body of Rameshwari Maravi (33) was fished out, her husband Uttara Maravi (38) and daughter Annapurna (8) could not be traced till late in the evening, the police official said.

The victims hailed from Bagbudva village. District collector Ajit Vasant who reached the spot ordered officials to provide financial aid to the family, a release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)