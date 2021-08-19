Woman's claim of rape at Hyderabad govt hospital 'false', say cops

The claim of a woman attendant of a patient that she was 'raped' at a state-run hospital here, was found to be false, police said on Thursday.

They said there are ''contradictions'' in the 38-year-old woman's statements.

As part of the investigation, footage from over 500 CCTV cameras were analysed and more than 200 people including hospital staff examined, police said adding in one footage the woman was seen moving with a man.

In her complaint to the police, the woman said she and her sister had gone to the hospital on August 5 for the treatment of her brother-in-law.

She alleged that an employee of the hospital, who claimed to be an outsourced worker, raped her at the healthcare facility following which a case was registered and she was sent for a medical examination.

During the course of inquiry, it was found that both the sisters were addicted to toddy and between August 5 and 11 they did not consume it as they were at the hospital and had developed withdrawal symptoms.

According to police, there are no signs of rape as per medical examination and based on the probe there is nothing to establish that there was forcible sexual assault on her.

The woman is said to have had consensual sex with a security guard at the hospital. Her nephew had got the patient discharged from the hospital after being told that his mother and aunt had gone missing on August 13. On Sunday, the patient's son found his aunt at the hospital where she said she was raped. Meanwhile, the woman's elder sister was traced, police added.

