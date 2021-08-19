Left Menu

Naxalite leader with Rs 2 lakh bounty on his head held in Jharkhand

A Naxalite leader carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head was arrested in Ranchi by a special team of Jharkhands Palamu district police on Thursday, an officer said.Besides 30-year-old Gaurai Ganjhu, a leader of the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee TSPC, an associate of his was also arrested from the Friends Colony area of the state capital, Palamu SP Chandan Kumar Sinha said.

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 19-08-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 23:25 IST
Naxalite leader with Rs 2 lakh bounty on his head held in Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

A Naxalite leader carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head was arrested in Ranchi by a special team of Jharkhand's Palamu district police on Thursday, an officer said.

Besides 30-year-old Gaurai Ganjhu, a leader of the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), an associate of his was also arrested from the Friends Colony area of the state capital, Palamu SP Chandan Kumar Sinha said. The TSPC is a splinter organisation of the Tritiya Prastuti Committee, another proscribed body.

Two other members of the outfit managed to escape, he said.

Ganjhu was wanted by the police for various offences such as extortion and assault. Sinha said that a country-made pistol and two mobile phones were seized from the two arrested militants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
3
POCO M2 India units receiving MIUI 12.5 stable update based on Android 11

POCO M2 India units receiving MIUI 12.5 stable update based on Android 11

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Canoeing-Brazilian indigenous canoers eyeing Olympic glory; Venus Williams receives a wild card to play in U.S. Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Canoeing-Brazilian indigenous canoers eyeing Olympic gl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021