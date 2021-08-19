Naxalite leader with Rs 2 lakh bounty on his head held in Jharkhand

A Naxalite leader carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head was arrested in Ranchi by a special team of Jharkhand's Palamu district police on Thursday, an officer said.

Besides 30-year-old Gaurai Ganjhu, a leader of the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), an associate of his was also arrested from the Friends Colony area of the state capital, Palamu SP Chandan Kumar Sinha said. The TSPC is a splinter organisation of the Tritiya Prastuti Committee, another proscribed body.

Two other members of the outfit managed to escape, he said.

Ganjhu was wanted by the police for various offences such as extortion and assault. Sinha said that a country-made pistol and two mobile phones were seized from the two arrested militants.

