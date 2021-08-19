Left Menu

Dhanbad judge death case: CBI submits progress report before HC

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday submitted a progress report of probe into the death of Dhanbad additional session judge Uttam Anand in a sealed cover in the Jharkhand High Court.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 19-08-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 23:44 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday submitted a progress report of probe into the death of Dhanbad additional session judge Uttam Anand in a sealed cover in the Jharkhand High Court. The court has instructed the competent authority of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL)- Ranchi to appear in the next hearing after it learned the FSL Ranchi allegedly could not do urine test of the accused persons due to unavailability of the required facility.

The court said that seeing the injury, which is about one-and-half inches deep, it appears that the judge was attacked. The CCTV footage showed that the ASJ Uttam Anand was allegedly being mowed down by an autorickshaw in the Dhanbad area in Jharkhand, while he was on a morning walk on July 28, according to police.

On August 9, the Supreme Court directed the CBI to file its status report every week before the Jharkhand High Court on its ongoing probe into the alleged murder of Dhanbad Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Uttam Anand. The top court directed that the Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court will monitor the case. (ANI)

