Left Menu

3 held for duping fmr Fortis Healthcare promoter’s wife

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 23:44 IST
3 held for duping fmr Fortis Healthcare promoter’s wife
  • Country:
  • India

A bank official and his two associates have been arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with an alleged case of cheating wherein former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh was allegedly duped of Rs 200 crore, officials said on Thursday.

The case was registered on August 7 after Aditi Singh claimed that she received a call in June last year from a man posing as a senior official of the law ministry who offered to help her secure bail for her husband, who was in jail at that time, in return for money, police said.

Shivinder Mohan Singh was arrested in a money laundering case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) in 2019. According to police, Sukesh Chandrasekhar, an accused in 21 cases including the Election Commission bribery case, made the call to Aditi Singh and he was arrested in August.

At the time of the incident, Chandrasekhar was lodged in Delhi’s Rohini jail and was running an extortion racket from behind the bars.

Police had also arrested his two associates who operated for him from outside the prison along with two senior officials of Rohini jail for aiding Chandrasekhar.

During the course of investigation, police found that a manager of a bank in Connaught Place and his two associates were involved in the dubious transactions for circulation of funds and arrangement of cash and the three were subsequently arrested, a senior official said.

The Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police is probing the case.

R K Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police (Economic Offences Wing) said, ''Accused Chandrasekhar's associates revealed that they were helped by Rohini jail officials. An assistant jail superintendent and the deputy superintendent of Rohini Jail were found involved in the racket and they have admitted to have helped the accused.'' The two jail officials were also arrested, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
3
POCO M2 India units receiving MIUI 12.5 stable update based on Android 11

POCO M2 India units receiving MIUI 12.5 stable update based on Android 11

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Canoeing-Brazilian indigenous canoers eyeing Olympic glory; Venus Williams receives a wild card to play in U.S. Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Canoeing-Brazilian indigenous canoers eyeing Olympic gl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021