Ex Congress MLA’s son held for robbing trader

Police have arrested the son of a four-time Congress MLA and 10 others in connection with the robbery of Rs 45 lakh from a trader, officials said Thursday.

On August 17, the 11 people allegedly injured and robbed Rs 45 lakh from rice trader, Anandam, who lives in Chennai, they said.

Satyendra Singh – son of former MLA Gajraj Singh from Hapur constituency of Uttar Pradesh – is among the 11 members of the gang arrested by UP police.

The 10 others have been identified as Vinay Teja (26) of Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, Deepak Palta, Asheesh, Surendra Pal, Ayush, Vishal, Manoj, Rajiv Tyagi of Hapur, Arvind Tyagi and his wife Reena Tyagi.

Police have recovered Rs 32 lakh from Arvind Tyagi and Rs 1.3 lakh from Satyendra.

Three country-made pistols, five live cartridges and a car used in the commission of the crime have been seized, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pawan Kumar said.

Vinaj Teja called the trader to Gurgaon on the pretext of investment in several schemes.

Teja had also assured Anandam that his black money would be converted into white.

Teja introduced Anandam to Deepak Palta and seven other members in Gurgaon.

Later, Raj Kumar alias Asheesh Sharma somehow managed to call Anandam at Devika towers to Rajnagar District Centre (RDC), Ghaziabad.

He reached advocate Atul Tyagi’s chamber along with money for discussion.

In the meantime, five members of the gang entered the chamber and started beating him. They hit him with a pistol and decamped after snatching the bag containing Rs 45 lakh, the SSP said.

The trader received Rs 1 crore from a ‘Hawala’ broker in Delhi.

Anandam had paid the money to a Hawala broker in Chennai.

