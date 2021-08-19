Left Menu

Jehanabad arms recovery case: NIA conducts raids at 3 locations in Bihar

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at three locations in Patna in connection with the Jehanabad arms recovery case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 23:54 IST
Jehanabad arms recovery case: NIA conducts raids at 3 locations in Bihar
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at three locations in Patna in connection with the Jehanabad arms recovery case. The raids were conducted at the premises of main accused Parshuram Singh and two other suspects related to the case, who are allegedly involved in procurement and transportation of arms and ammunition for the CPI (Maoist) in Bihar and Jharkhand, the agency said.

The raid was conducted after an FIR was registered by Karauna police in Jehanabad district as a major haul of arms and ammunition were recovered from Singh. The NIA had re-registered the case as of June 17 this year and taken over the investigation.

During the searches, the NIA said, several incriminating materials, including handwritten documents, Naxal literature and books have been seized. "Digital storage devices in the form of pen drives have also been seized. Further investigation is underway," said the NIA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
3
POCO M2 India units receiving MIUI 12.5 stable update based on Android 11

POCO M2 India units receiving MIUI 12.5 stable update based on Android 11

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Canoeing-Brazilian indigenous canoers eyeing Olympic glory; Venus Williams receives a wild card to play in U.S. Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Canoeing-Brazilian indigenous canoers eyeing Olympic gl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021