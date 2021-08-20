J&K has always been a great centre of Sanskrit like Varanasi: LG

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday stressed on the need to revive glory of J&K as it ''has always been a great centre of Sanskrit''.

''Like Banaras, J&K has always been a great centre of Sanskrit. It is our collective responsibility to revive its glory. It is important for us to create opportunities for preservation and promotion of our civilisation values,” Sinha said as he laid the foundation stone of new building of Chudamani Sanskrit Sansthan at J&K's Basohli belt. He said Sanskrit has been “the only language” in the country that united different regions and created a close relationship between gurus and disciples.

“The values of Sanskrit language were also recognised by great personalities like Albert Einstein, Oppenheimer, and Max Muller,” he said.

“It should be our endeavour that Sanskrit is taught in schools according to the modern requirements,” he added.

The LG also laid the e-foundation of Water Sports Centre at Ranjit Sagar Dam, to be completed at a cost of Rs 3 crore by March, 2022 and launched ‘Divyang Sahayak’ – an initiative to provide prosthetic aid to the needy.

He said the Sports Centre on Ranjit Sagar Dam would provide ample opportunities to young boys and girls in various sports disciplines, besides generating employment avenues for local population.

He said the inaugurations of various projects in Basohli show the “resolute commitment of the UT administration towards the economic, cultural, and social development” of the town and adjoining areas.

“We are making efforts to revive the historical glory of Basohli and to promote it as a unique destination for water sports with state-of-the-art facilities on the lines of Water Sports Centre at Srinagar, providing all necessary resources to the sports talent,” said Sinha.

Citing a report of the Department of Archeology, Sinha said it was the uniqueness and vitality of Basohli art that even after centuries, researchers were working on its origin and subsequent development.

