Three held for abducting man in Jammu: Police

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-08-2021 00:43 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 00:43 IST
  Country:
  • India

Three men were held for allegedly abducting a man here on Thursday, police said.

Sachin Kumar of Rajpura Mangotrian was on his way home when Vishu Sharma, along with four unidentified men, forcibly took him away in an SUV from a spot near Shakti Nagar, according to a complaint lodged at the Bakshi Nagar police station.

The accused allegedly abused and thrashed Kumar with iron rods and also recorded it in their mobile phones, the police said.

The accused allegedly had pistols and sharp-edged weapons in their possession. Sharma allegedly put a pistol on Kumar's head and threatened to kill him.

It was also alleged that the accused took away Kumar's wallet containing Rs 4,500 and a gold chain weighing around eight grams, and threw him out of the car.

The police arrested Sharma, Munish Kumar Thapa and Vishal Mehra, they said.

The vehicle used for the commission of crime was also seized, police said.

