500 kg poppy husk recovered from 2 interstate smugglers in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-08-2021 00:48 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 00:48 IST
The police here Thursday recovered 500 kg of poppy husk from two inter-state smugglers, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off regarding the smuggling of drugs from Kashmir to Punjab via Mughal road, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district arrested the two accused – Imtyaz Hussain and Ubaid Ahmad Dar – after finding the consignment in their truck.

The vehicle has also been seized and an FIR registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, said ANTF Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinay Sharma, who supervised the operation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

