500 kg poppy husk recovered from 2 interstate smugglers in Jammu
- Country:
- India
The police here Thursday recovered 500 kg of poppy husk from two inter-state smugglers, officials said.
Acting on a tip-off regarding the smuggling of drugs from Kashmir to Punjab via Mughal road, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district arrested the two accused – Imtyaz Hussain and Ubaid Ahmad Dar – after finding the consignment in their truck.
The vehicle has also been seized and an FIR registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, said ANTF Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinay Sharma, who supervised the operation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Cash award of Rs one crore for each of Punjab players in bronze winning team
Punjab, Haryana celebrate Indian men’s hockey team's Olympic medal win
Prashant Kishor quits as Punjab chief minister's principal advisor
Uneasy calm in Indian Kashmir on second anniversary of loss of autonomy