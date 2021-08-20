Left Menu

NASA temporarily halts work on lunar lander contract pending court case

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-08-2021 01:07 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 01:07 IST
NASA has agreed to temporarily halt work on a $2.9 billion lunar lander contract awarded to Elon Musk's SpaceX after Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin sued the U.S government, an agency spokeswoman confirmed Thursday.

Blue Origin said this week its lawsuit filed in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims on Friday was "an attempt to remedy the flaws in the acquisition process found in NASA’s Human Landing System." A U.S. judge set an Oct. 14 hearing on the case. NASA has voluntarily agreed to halt work on the contract until Nov. 1, according to court documents.

