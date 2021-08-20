U.S. imposes sanctions on three Cuban nationals
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-08-2021 02:16 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 02:16 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on three Cuban nationals, including the chief of the Central Army and deputy chief of the General Staff Revolutionary Armed Forces, the U.S. Treasury Department said.
In a statement on its website, the department said it took the action under a program that targets human rights abuses and corruption.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement