Syrian air defenses confront Israeli attack in Damascus -state TV
The statement added "targeting some points in the vicinity of the city of Damascus and the vicinity of the city of Homs". The Israeli military had no immediate comment on the reported strike in Syria.
Syrian air defenses confronted on Thursday an "Israeli aggression" in the Damascus countryside, Syrian state-owned Ekhbariya TV and state news agency (SANA) said.
A Syrian military source said in a statement “the Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression this evening with bursts of missiles from southeast Beirut". The statement added "targeting some points in the vicinity of the city of Damascus and the vicinity of the city of Homs".
The Israeli military had no immediate comment on the reported strike in Syria. (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba and omar fahmy Editing by Chris Reese)
