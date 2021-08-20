Left Menu

Britain's last evacuation flight could leave Kabul in 5 days -The Times

Britain's last evacuation flight could leave Kabul in five days under an accelerated timetable for withdrawal from Afghanistan, The Times newspaper reported.

Ministers were told earlier this week the last evacuation flight might have to leave on Tuesday before the planned departure of American forces on Aug. 31, the newspaper reported, citing sources.

Another government source was quoted as saying the Aug. 24 evacuation date had not yet been formally agreed.

