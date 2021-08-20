U.S. 'laser focused' on potential for terrorist attack by Taliban foes, says security adviser
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. government is "laser focused" on the potential for a terrorist attack in Afghanistan by a group like ISIS-K, a sworn enemy of the Taliban, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told NBC News on Thursday. Sullivan told NBC that getting Americans out of Afghanistan was "a risky operation" given questions about whether the Taliban would continue to allow the safe passage of people to the airport and other contingencies such as possible attack by an Islamist group such as ISIS-K.
"One of the contingencies we are very focused on, laser focused on, is the potential for a terrorist attack by a group like ISIS-K, which of course is a sworn enemy of the Taliban, so we will keep working to minimize the risks and maximize the number of people on planes," Sullivan said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NBC News
- Islamist
- Afghanistan
- U.S.
- Taliban
- Sullivan
- Americans
- Jake Sullivan
ALSO READ
U.S. may deny visas to Central American officials accused of corruption
U.S. State Dept probing whereabouts of $5,800 bottle of whisky given to Pompeo
U.S. approves potential sales of howitzers to Taiwan -Pentagon
U.S. automakers to say they aspire to up to 50% of EV sales by 2030 -sources
Earthquake of magnitide 4.5 rocks Afghanistan