U.S. 'laser focused' on potential for terrorist attack by Taliban foes, says security adviser

The U.S. government is "laser focused" on the potential for a terrorist attack in Afghanistan by a group like ISIS-K, a sworn enemy of the Taliban, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told NBC News on Thursday. Sullivan told NBC that getting Americans out of Afghanistan was "a risky operation" given questions about whether the Taliban would continue to allow the safe passage of people to the airport and other contingencies such as possible attack by an Islamist group such as ISIS-K.

"One of the contingencies we are very focused on, laser focused on, is the potential for a terrorist attack by a group like ISIS-K, which of course is a sworn enemy of the Taliban, so we will keep working to minimize the risks and maximize the number of people on planes," Sullivan said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)