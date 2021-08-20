BRIEF-Top U.S. Infectious Disease Official Fauci Says Can't Guarantee That We Will No Longer Need Boosters - CNBC

Aug 19 (Reuters) -

* TOP U.S. INFECTIOUS DISEASE OFFICIAL FAUCI SAYS CAN'T GUARANTEE THAT WE WILL NO LONGER NEED BOOSTERS - CNBC

Advertisement

* FAUCI SAYS WORKING ON EXPANDING CAPACITY TO DONATE HUNDREDS OF COVID-19 VACCINE DOSES TO LOWER AND MIDDLE INCOME COUNTRIES - CNBC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)