BRIEF-Top U.S. Infectious Disease Official Fauci Says Can't Guarantee That We Will No Longer Need Boosters - CNBC
Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2021 04:03 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 04:03 IST
Aug 19 (Reuters) -
* TOP U.S. INFECTIOUS DISEASE OFFICIAL FAUCI SAYS CAN'T GUARANTEE THAT WE WILL NO LONGER NEED BOOSTERS - CNBC
* FAUCI SAYS WORKING ON EXPANDING CAPACITY TO DONATE HUNDREDS OF COVID-19 VACCINE DOSES TO LOWER AND MIDDLE INCOME COUNTRIES - CNBC
