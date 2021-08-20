Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

U.S. position on Taiwan unchanged despite Biden comment - official

A senior Biden administration official said on Thursday that U.S. policy on Taiwan had not changed after President Joe Biden appeared to suggest the United States would defend the island if it were attacked, a deviation from a long-held U.S. position of "strategic ambiguity." In a interview aired by ABC News on Thursday, Biden was asked about the effects of the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and responses in Chinese media telling Taiwan this showed Washington could not be relied on to come to its defense.

Most Japan firms want Suga out of power despite Olympics success: Reuters poll

A majority of Japanese firms want Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to lose office through general elections that must be held this year, frustrated with the lack of leadership in his handling of COVID-19 and its economic fallout, a Reuters poll showed. The Reuters Corporate Survey shows the Olympics did not help keep support for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga from sliding below a make-or-break 30% threshold in some domestic media polls, clouding the fate of his premiership.

Harris trip to Asia will show U.S. is in the region 'to stay'

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris's upcoming trip to Vietnam and Singapore will show that the United States is in the region "to stay," a senior administration official said, as the U.S. seeks to bolster international support to counter China's growing global influence. Harris' trip to Asia aims to establish deeper ties with a network of allies in Southeast Asia, which the United States considers key to checking Chinese expansion.

Death toll from Burkina Faso attack rises to 80

The death toll from an attack on civilians and the military in northern Burkina Faso has risen to 80 people, the government said in a statement on Thursday. The attack occurred on Wednesday when Islamist militants raided a civilian convoy that was being escorted by military police near the town of Arbinda, the latest in a spate of attacks across West Africa's Sahel region this month.

U.S. imposes sanctions on three Cuban officials over crackdown on protests

The U.S. Treasury Department said on Thursday it had imposed sanctions on three Cuban officials it said were involved in the suppression of protests on the island that began on July 11. In a statement, the department said it took the action under the Global Magnitsky Act program, which freezes the assets of those who U.S. officials believe are involved in human rights abuses and blocks Americans from doing business with them.

Foreign aid trickles in to rural Haiti amid struggle to count victims

A drip of foreign aid began to reach more rural areas of southwestern Haiti on Thursday, arriving five days after a powerful earthquake https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/magnitude-7-quake-strikes-western-haiti-usgs-2021-08-14 killed more than 2,000 and flattened tens of thousands of buildings into rubble. Hundreds of people lined up to receive provisions from the U.N. World Food Programme at a camp in the rural town of Camp-Perrin for people displaced by Saturday's 7.2 magnitude quake. The official death toll stood at 2,189 but was expected to rise.

U.S. focused on potential for terrorist attack by Taliban foes, says security adviser

The U.S. government is "laser focused" on the potential for a terrorist attack in Afghanistan by a group like ISIS-K, a sworn enemy of the Taliban, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told NBC Nightly News on Thursday. Sullivan told the NBC program that getting Americans out of Afghanistan was "a risky operation" given questions about whether the Taliban would continue to allow the safe passage of people to the airport and other contingencies such as possible attack by an Islamist group such as ISIS-K.

U.S. diplomats sent cable in mid-July warning of potential swift Taliban takeover -WSJ report

About two dozen U.S. diplomats in Afghanistan sent an internal cable last month warning Secretary of State Antony Blinken of the potential fall of Kabul to the Taliban as U.S. troops withdrew from the country, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. The newspaper said the confidential cable sent through a so-called dissent channel was signed on July 13 and offered recommendations on ways to mitigate the crisis and accelerate an evacuation.

Storm Grace hits Mexico's Caribbean coast with rain, little damage seen

Tropical storm Grace dumped heavy rain on Mexico's Caribbean coast on Thursday but appeared to have spared local tourist resorts serious damage as it moved across the Yucatan Peninsula into the Gulf of Mexico, where it was due to strengthen again. The government of Quintana Roo state, home to beach resorts Cancun and Tulum, said no one was hurt during the passage of Grace, which struck the Mexican coast as a Category 1 Hurricane in the morning before weakening to a tropical storm inland.

Taliban urge Afghan unity as protests spread to Kabul

The Taliban called on Afghanistan's imams to urge unity when they hold their first Friday prayers since the Islamist group seized control of the country, as protests against the takeover spread to more cities on Thursday, including the capital Kabul. Several people were killed when Taliban militants fired on a crowd in the eastern city of Asadabad, a witness said. Another witness reported gunshots near a rally in Kabul, but they appeared to be Taliban firing into the air.

