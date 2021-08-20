Left Menu

Journalist shot dead in Mexico

Jacinto Romero, who wrote about local politics for Ori Stereo in Orizaba, died following the morning attack in the neighboring municipality Ixtaczoquitlan, authorities said. Romero was intercepted by an armed commando when he was driving through the town in his vehicle, local media reported.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 20-08-2021 05:55 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 05:55 IST
Journalist shot dead in Mexico
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Unidentified assailants shot a Mexican radio journalist dead outside his home in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz, local authorities said on Thursday. Jacinto Romero, who wrote about local politics for Ori Stereo in Orizaba, died following the morning attack in the neighboring municipality Ixtaczoquitlan, authorities said.

Romero was intercepted by an armed commando when he was driving through the town in his vehicle, local media reported. Speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of suffering reprisals, a spokeswoman for the station told Reuters that Romero had received threats for his professional work.

According to a tally kept by Article 19, a nonprofit group dedicated to the protection of journalists, 141 journalists have been murdered in the country because of their work since 2000. The tally does not include Romero.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
3
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021