Left Menu

China can contribute to Afghan development -Taliban spokesman

China has played a constructive role in promoting peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan and is welcome to contribute to the rebuilding of the country, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Chinese state media. Taliban militants seized control over the weekend in an upheaval that sent thousands of civilians and Afghan military allies fleeing for safety.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2021 06:25 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 06:25 IST
China can contribute to Afghan development -Taliban spokesman

China has played a constructive role in promoting peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan and is welcome to contribute to the rebuilding of the country, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Chinese state media.

Taliban militants seized control over the weekend in an upheaval that sent thousands of civilians and Afghan military allies fleeing for safety. Many fear a return to the austere interpretation of Islamic law imposed during the previous Taliban rule that ended 20 years ago. In dealing with the Taliban, an increasingly powerful China may be able to leverage the fact that unlike Russia and the United States, it has not fought in Afghanistan.

"China is a big country with a huge economy and capacity - I think they can play a very big role in the rebuilding, rehabilitation, reconstruction of Afghanistan," Shaheen told CGTN television in an interview late on Thursday. During Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's meeting with a Taliban delegation in the northern Chinese port city of Tianjin last month, he said he hoped Afghanistan could adopt a moderate Islamist policy.

China has cited religious extremism as a destabilizing force in its western Xinjiang region and has long worried that Taliban-controlled territory would be used to harbour separatist forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
3
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021