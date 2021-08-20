Left Menu

3 more held in Delhi extortion racket case, 8 arrested so far

Delhi Police has arrested three more people for alleged involvement in an extortion racket being run from Delhi, taking the total arrests made under the case to eight.

Updated: 20-08-2021 10:08 IST
Delhi Police has arrested three more people for alleged involvement in an extortion racket being run from Delhi, taking the total arrests made under the case to eight. The accused have been identified as Komal, Avinash and Jitender.

As per the police, Komal, the Manager of RBL Bank at Connaught Place along with his two associates, Avinash and Jitender were allegedly involved in dubious cash transactions and arrangement of money that helped in running the racket. Earlier on August 7 and 8, Pradeep, Sukesh and Deepak were arrested for allegedly running this extortion racket from the Rohini Jail. On August 18, two jail officials named Dharam Singh and Subhash were arrested for allegedly providing assistance to Sukesh, the mastermind of the crime.

Sukesh had duped his most recent victim, Aditi, by posing as a senior officer from the Ministry of Law and offering help to secure bail for her husband, the police said. Further searches are being conducted at various places to get the leads and proceeds of crime. Investigation into the matter is still on.

On August 10 as well, Sukesh was arrested for extorting money from a big businessman. (ANI)

