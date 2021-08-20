Encounter in J-K's Pulwama, two militants killed

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday, officials said here.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Khrew in the Pampore area of the district following information about the presence of militants there, the officials said.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after the ultras opened fire at the security forces which was retaliated.

In the ensuing encounter, two militants were killed, the officials said.

They said the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras were being ascertained.

Incriminating material including arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site of the encounter, they added.

