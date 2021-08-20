Left Menu

Gwalior SP directs action against cops not wearing uniform, carrying firearms incorrectly

After Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior police issued guidelines warning policemen not to carry firearms when not in uniform, the Superintendent of Police (SP) on Thursday said that strict action will be against those found to be flouting these guidelines.

ANI | Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 20-08-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 12:00 IST
Gwalior SP Amit Sanghi speaking to ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior police issued guidelines warning policemen not to carry firearms when not in uniform, the Superintendent of Police (SP) on Thursday said that strict action will be against those found to be flouting these guidelines. According to Gwalior SP Amit Sanghi, if anyone is found carrying a pistol when not in police uniform, strict action will be taken against them.

Speaking to ANI, Sanghi said, "Our department has been issuing circulars from time to time in police regulation regarding how to wear a uniform, how to keep weapons, but in some police stations, employees are doing duty in civil dress and keeping firearms in belt incorrectly." "In this regard, it has been ordered that except the employee engaged in the collection of information in the police stations, all will do duty in uniform and wear the uniform properly. CSP, Additional SP have also been instructed that when they visit the police stations and see that is no one is unnecessary wearing civil," he added. (ANI)

