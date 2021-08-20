Encounter in J-K's Pulwama, two militants killed

Two Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militants – part of a hit squad of the outfit responsible for civilian killings -- were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday, officials said here.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Khrew in Pampore area of the district following information about the presence of militants there, the officials said.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after the ultras opened fire at the security forces who retaliated.

In the ensuing encounter, two militants were killed, the officials said.

Incriminating material including arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site of the encounter, they added. "One of the killed terrorists was identified as Musaib Mustaq of Khrew. He was involved in the killing of Javid Ahmad Malik at Lurgam. This was a hit squad of HM responsible for civilian killings in South Kashmir," Kashmir Zone Police said on its Twitter handle.

The police said the identification of the second terrorist is being ascertained.

