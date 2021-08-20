Left Menu

Bengal: 1 electrocuted to death, 9 injured during Muharram procession

PTI | Englishbazar | Updated: 20-08-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 12:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A person was killed and nine people injured after they came in contact with an overhead live wire during Muharram procession in West Bengal's Malda district on Friday morning, officials said.

The incident happened at Milki-Atgama in the English Bazar police station area, they said.

During a procession on the occasion of Muharram, some of the participants came in contact with a high-voltage overhead wire, officials said.

Ten people were injured and of them, three were critical, they said.

When those critical were rushed to the Malda Medical College and Hospital, one of them was declared dead, officials said.

A pall of gloom descended in the area following the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

