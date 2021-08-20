Left Menu

Former UP CM Kalyan Singh's condition deteriorates, put on dialysis

The condition of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh has deteriorated, and he has been placed on dialysis, the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) said on Friday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 20-08-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 12:58 IST
Former UP CM Kalyan Singh's condition deteriorates, put on dialysis
Professor RK Dhiman, Director of SGPGIMS, Lucknow speaking to ANI on Friday. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The condition of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh has deteriorated, and he has been placed on dialysis, the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) said on Friday. Professor RK Dhiman, Director of SGPGIMS, Lucknow told ANI that Singh's blood pressure is low and he is not passing urine normally.

"Ex-CM Kalyan Singh's condition has deteriorated. His blood pressure is low and he is not passing urine normally. He has been placed on dialysis. Let's see how much does his condition improves by this evening or tomorrow. He is on a ventilator," said Dhiman. Kalyan Singh's health had deteriorated in July this year following which he was admitted to Lucknow's Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences.

The former Rajasthan Governor was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sanjay Gandhi PGI on July 4. Since then, several union ministers have visited Singh, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also enquired about Singh's health. PM Modi also spoke to Chief Minister Adityanath and asked him to ensure that Kalyan Singh is given the best possible treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021