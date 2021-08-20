Left Menu

U'khand govt sends names of 110 natives stuck in Afghanistan to Centre

The list has been sent with a request that any information about them should also be shared with the state government, the sources said. All steps are being taken to ensure that each Indian stranded in Afghanistan returns home safely, the chief minister said.

U'khand govt sends names of 110 natives stuck in Afghanistan to Centre
The names of 110 Uttarakhand natives stuck in Afghanistan have been sent to the Ministry of External Affairs by the state government, official sources here said on Friday. On Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's direction the administration has sent a list of 110 names to the MEA based on information available with it so far, they said. The list has been sent with a request that any information about them should also be shared with the state government, the sources said. The families of Uttarakhand natives stranded in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover are worried and have been requesting the state government to facilitate their safe return. The chief minister has already spoken to National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the MEA, urging them to take all steps necessary for their safe return.

The state government has also asked people, whose kin are stuck in Afghanistan, to furnish the district administration with all relevant information about them like their names, passport details, etc so that they can be passed on to the Centre for further action.

The information can also be provided to the district administration on helpline no 112, an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan said.

The state government is making all efforts with help from the Centre to ensure the safe return of the people from Uttarakhand stranded in Afghanistan, Dhami said.

''We are in constant touch with the Centre. All steps are being taken to ensure that each Indian stranded in Afghanistan returns home safely,'' the chief minister said.

