Left Menu

Telangana Congress leader Sravan calls Rajiv Gandhi 'modern architect' of India

All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson and Telangana Congress leader Dasoju Sravan on Friday called former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi a "modern architect" of the country on his 77th birth anniversary.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 20-08-2021 13:17 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 13:17 IST
Telangana Congress leader Sravan calls Rajiv Gandhi 'modern architect' of India
Telangana Congress leaders celebrate 77th birthday of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi (Pic Credit: Telangana Congress Twitter handle). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson and Telangana Congress leader Dasoju Sravan on Friday called former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi a "modern architect" of the country on his 77th birth anniversary. Telangana Congress leaders celebrated Rajiv Gandhi's 77th birthday in Hyderabad today.

Manickam Tagore, AICC General Secretary in-charge, Revanth Reddy, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and other leaders participated in the celebrations. Speaking to ANI, Sravan said, "Rajiv Gandhi has made great contributions towards the reconstruction of the nation, for which no one can forget him. Benefits of telecommunications and computers, which we are experiencing today are revolutionary efforts by our former Prime Minister. He is the Modern Architect of the country."

He said municipal corporations, gram panchayats and other functioning like local governments are possible because of Rajiv Gandhi as he made 76th and 77th Amendments in the Constitution. Senior Telangana Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao said Rajiv Gandhi gave so many things for the country, especially for the younger generation like voting rights at 18 years and also software, hardware and telecom.

The Congress leader further said the future generations should also know about Rajiv Gandhi and his sacrifices. Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi became the youngest Prime Minister of India when he assumed office in October 1984. He served as the Prime Minister of India till December 2, 1989.

In May 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. The Congress observes the day as 'Sadbhavna Divas'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021