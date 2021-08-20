Left Menu

Relative of Deutsche Welle reporter was killed by Taliban, German broadcaster says

Deutsche Welle (DW) said the Taliban had been doing a house-to-house search to find the journalist who was now working in Germany. Other relatives were able to flee and are on the run now, according to the broadcaster. Deutsche Welle said the Taliban have raided the homes of at least three of its journalists.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 20-08-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 13:26 IST
Relative of Deutsche Welle reporter was killed by Taliban, German broadcaster says
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Taliban fighters hunting a journalist with Deutsche Welle have shot dead one member of his family and severely injured another, the German public broadcaster said late on Thursday. The Islamist militant movement had promised it would allow free media and jobs for women - banned when it was last in power from 1996 to 2001 - when it gave its first news conference on Tuesday since capturing the capital Kabul.

But some Afghan journalists have complained of having been beaten and their homes raided since the Taliban seized the capital Kabul on Sunday. Deutsche Welle (DW) said the Taliban had been doing a house-to-house search to find the journalist who was now working in Germany.

Other relatives were able to flee and are on the run now, according to the broadcaster. "The killing of a close relative of one of our editors by the Taliban ... is inconceivably tragic, and testifies to the acute danger in which all our employees and their families in Afghanistan find themselves," DW Director General Peter Limbourg said, calling on the government in Berlin to take action.

"It is evident that the Taliban are already carrying out organized searches for journalists, both in Kabul and in the provinces. We are running out of time!", he added, referring to desperate attempts by many Afghans to leave the country. Deutsche Welle said the Taliban have raided the homes of at least three of its journalists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021